New evidence is released of the triple murders in Tamarac, exactly 1 year since the tragedy shook the community

A year after a devastating triple murder in Tamarac, new evidence has been released, giving us a window into the mind of the accused killer.

The Broward State Attorney's Office just released videos, text messages, and photos of the moments before and after the murders. On February 16, 2025, Nathan Gingles was accused of killing his estranged wife, her father, and a neighbor.

The first piece of evidence was an interrogation video where you see Gingles calm and collected a few hours after his arrest.

When asked if he worked for the military, Gingles replies with: "I'm a government contractor."

The interrogation ends after Gingles says he wants a lawyer present before he can say anything, and over the next few hours, Gingles sits cuffed and silent. At one point, a tech comes into the room and takes DNA samples. He is then fingerprinted and gives palm prints before being sent to prison.

According to investigators, Gingles was going through a contentious breakup. His estranged wife, Mary, said in court documents that he was violent and she feared for her life.

On a Sunday morning, detectives say Nathan Gingles showed up at Mary's Tamarac home, shot her father on the patio. You can see his shattered coffee cup captured in a crime scene photo.

Then, detectives say Nathan Gingles stalked Mary Gingles at gunpoint. She was seen running away from Gingles before dying in front of a neighbor's house, asking for help. That neighbor was also killed by Gingles, police say.

Afterwards, Nathan Gingles is seen on camera walking down the street with his young daughter, who had seen the bloodshed. He is also accused of kidnapping her, since he tried to leave the scene with her in tow.

Phone calls and texts from Mary Gingles before she died showed that she expressed fear of her estranged husband

Eight BSO deputies lost their jobs over fallout from the murders, for not doing enough to protect Mary Gingles despite her repeated pleas for help.

Three and a half months before her life ended, Mary Gingles sent a text to a neighbor expressing concern.

The text read: " Will you let me know if you see Nathan at the house today? I found a gps tracker on my car, and it looks like he kicked my security cameras off the network."

We are also hearing the many conversations Nathan Gingles has with a relative over the months he's been in jail, commenting on everything from the conditions to his young daughter.

"I'm just in low-grade torture now. It's the worst jail in South Florida. They're like why did you kill that girl? I finally saw the paperwork on the guardian ad litem for my daughter's case, and it's literally just flat out like falsehoods. They just basically accuse me of the crimes, like it's a fact," he said in the call.

No trial date has been set yet for him, but prosecutors do say they are seeking the death penalty.