Symbols of hate spray painted on "I Stand With Ukraine" flag displayed at Fort Lauderdale home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after a home was hit by hate for supporting Ukraine.

Antisemitic symbols were spray-painted on an "I Stand With Ukraine" flag and garage door of a home in the 5800 block of NW 16th Terrace.

Police said a neighbor witnessed the vandalism and confronted the person who ran off. Neighbors said they've never seen anything like this in the area.

"It's sad to see that it has come here. I did 23 years in the Army all during the Cold War, I don't know why we are not supporting Ukraine even more than we are doing today. It's heartbreaking," said Ronald Miller.

Investigators are looking for the person responsible. 



First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

