Suspected gas leak prompts evacuation at Miami Lakes Middle School

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

A suspected gas leak prompted the evacuation of Miami Lakes Middle School on Wednesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the school, located at 6425 Miami Lakeway North, after reports of a strong gas odor inside the building. Fire officials said the school had already been evacuated by the time first responders arrived.

Students and staff were moved to a safe area while the scene was assessed. No injuries have been reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said initial units are handling the call, and the gas company has been notified to investigate the source of the leak.

No further details were immediately available.

