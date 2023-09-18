Suspect wearing Halloween mask accused of shooting man at Hialeah gaming arcade

MIAMI -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly walked into a Hialeah gaming arcade last week before he allegedly shot a man in the head while wearing a Halloween face mask, according to a police report.

Jose Angel Puigmayol Miami/Dade jail

Jose Angel Puigmayol, 34, was charged with first-degree attempted murder with a weapon in connection with the Friday night shooting attack at the Venus Arcade, located at 3772 W. 12th Ave. in Hialeah, police said.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras posted at the location.

The suspect was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after he was found hiding inside an SUV that did not belong to him, according to investigators said. It was not immediately clear Monday if bond has been set in the case.

Investigators said the man originally tried to enter the arcade gaming site but was denied entry because he was unable to present his identification to a worker who had requested it.

The employee told investigators that the man returned a short time later wearing the same clothes but had put on a mask from the "Halloween" movie franchise.

The suspect walked to the rear of the location and shot the male victim in the back of the head before he fled from the scene on foot.

The victim, who was not identified, was flown to a local hospital for treatment. Information about his condition was pending.

Police arriving at the scene were told by a witness that the suspect had been seen jumping fences of homes as he tried to leave the area. Investigators later found the man in a parked SUV.

Police have not said publicly if the victim knew the man who shot him or what may have led to the gunfire.