Suspect in fatal Pompano Beach smoke shop shooting arrested in Georgia, BSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A man accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old inside a smoke shop in Pompano Beach back in March of this year has been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO detectives said Claurry Paul, 25, was taken into custody Monday, June 30, by the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta, Georgia, with assistance from BSO's Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Unit.

Victim found dead at scene

Shortly after 12 a.m. on March 30, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of East Sample Road. When deputies arrived at Fire Up Smoke Shop, they found Sayf Abdelaziz, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to detectives, Paul entered the business, approached the front counter with a handgun, shot Abdelaziz and fled on foot.

Investigation leads to arrest

BSO homicide detectives identified Paul as the suspect using investigative techniques.

In April, authorities increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case to $60,000.

Paul faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and is expected to be extradited to Broward County.

