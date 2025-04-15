Family speaks out on killing of loved one at Broward smoke shop; reward increased to $60,000

For the first time, loved ones are speaking out about the killing of a loved one who was gunned down last month inside his family's business in Pompano Beach.

CBS News Miami spoke exclusively with the father and brother of Sayf Abdelaziz, 27, as a $60,000 reward is being offered through Broward Crime Stoppers in this case.

Seeking justice

"He was a good boy. He worked. He prayed. He would go to the gym. He meant everything because he was taking care of everybody. It is very sad that this happened. I can't believe it. It is very hard because he did not have problems with anybody," Abdelaziz's father, Mohammad Abdelaziz, said.

"I want justice. I want this guy to be caught and taken to jail forever. It just hurts so much. I can't take it."

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after midnight on March 30th at the Fire Up Smoke Shop, located on the 1200 block of East Sample Road.

Hussein Abdelaziz said he and his brother were just closing up the business when a gunman walked in, shot Abdelaziz and fled on foot. He said no money was taken. Hussein said he did not have a good description of the gunman but said the store did have surveillance video and that it had been turned over to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"It was an unknown suspect wearing a mask and a hoodie. It happened in mere seconds. He just walked in and went straight for my brother, pulled the trigger and ran off. He fell to the ground and tried to wake him up and I hugged him and said, Sayf, wake up. It felt like he was taking his last breath. This is something I would wish on no family," said Hussein.

Hussein and family members shared photos of Sayf with CBS News Miami, as well as cell phone video showing Sayf on vacation and taking joy in being around a flock of pigeons.

Sayf's loved ones said they are a close-knit family. Sayf had two brothers and two sisters and was a manager at the store.

"He was the life of the family. He thought of everybody. He thought about his mother and his sick grandmother. He thought about everybody. I don't think this is something you ever get over, but you just learn to live around it. This is something we will live with the rest of our lives," said Hussein.

Reward increased to $60,000

The reward of $60,000 includes $10,000 from Broward Crime Stoppers and $50,000 from anonymous donors.

The shooting happened just 2 weeks after the family started operating the business. It is still closed.

"I know that no amount of money can bring him back, but finding out who did this can bring us some sort of relief. I know that someone out there knows something and if you have any kind of heart, you will do what is right. Just the way his life was taken was unjust. He didn't see it coming," Hussein said.

So far, BSO has not released any information about a motive or a suspect.

Anyone who can help should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).