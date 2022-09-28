Suspect in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart, police say

Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement..

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the shooting or what led to the gunfire.

Police also did not say if the shooting occurred inside or outside the store.