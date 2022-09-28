Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. 

Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement.. 

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the shooting or what led to the gunfire.

Police also did not say if the shooting occurred inside or outside the store.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.