"Survivor" kicks off all-reality Wednesday nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 21

2-hour season premiere of "Survivor" set for Wednesday, Sept. 21 2-hour season premiere of "Survivor" set for Wednesday, Sept. 21 02:07

"LIVIN" – 18 new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:59 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, one winning tribe will earn supplies at the opening challenge while the remaining tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR:

VESI Tribe (Red):

Cody Assenmacher, elevator sales

Jesse Lopez, political science PhD

Dwight Moore, graduate student

Nneka Ejere, pharmacist

Justine Brennan, cyber security sales

Noelle Lambert, US Paralympian

BAKA Tribe (Yellow):

Mike "Gabler" Gabler, heart valve specialist

Owen Knight, college admissions director

Sami Layadi, pet cremator

Elie Scott, clinical psychologist

Morriah Young, teacher

Jeanine Zheng, UX designer

COCO Tribe (Blue):

James Jones, event planner

Ryan Medrano, warehouse associate

Geo Bustamante, project manager

Lindsay Carmine, pediatric nurse

Karla Cruz Godoy, educational project manager

Cassidy Clark, designer

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.