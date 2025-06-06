Surveillance video helped identify suspects in Doral break-ins, police say

One of two suspects accused of breaking into several vehicles and homes in a gated Doral community has been arrested, according to police.

Authorities said surveillance footage played a key role in identifying the alleged burglars, who struck despite the neighborhood's private security.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told CBS News Miami that the suspect, arrested in the city of Miami, broke into six vehicles and used stolen credit cards at local businesses.

The break-ins occurred in a gated community near Northwest 114th Avenue.

Victims report stolen items, breached homes

One resident, Isabella Moroso, told CBS News Miami the suspects gained entry to her home after stealing a garage key from her car. Her credit cards, wallet and her children's Nintendo Switch were among the stolen items.

Another resident, Juliet Marcus, said her unlocked truck was targeted. The vehicle's alarm was triggered early Thursday morning and she later discovered bags of makeup had been taken.

Police warn crimes may involve juveniles

Police said the suspects were captured on camera wearing masks and checking for unlocked cars.

Investigators believe the crimes may have been committed by juveniles working under the direction of others.

The arrested individual is facing multiple felony charges and the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to locate the second suspect and identify additional victims.

Police urge all residents to secure their vehicles and remove valuables, regardless of neighborhood security.