Sunness Supper Club brings nostalgic fine dining to Fort Lauderdale

At Sunness Supper Club off Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, visitors can experience a throwback to those long-established fine dining restaurants that were as much about community and conversation as they were about food.

Supper clubs were hugely popular in the '50s, '60s, and '70s, and Sunness aims to recapture that nostalgic charm.

Honoring tradition, creating a modern feel

Owner Michael Stanley explains that he's going for that nostalgic vibe, dropping names that stir fond memories for those with South Florida roots.

"We thought, what's more American than a supper club?" Stanley said. "We wanted a place that was extremely comfortable but at the same time had a modern feel of a classic restaurant, such as the Embers and Vyes down in Miami, or the Roney Pub and even Burt and Jack's. We just want to give people that feel of what these great restaurants used to be."

An energetic and welcoming atmosphere

Spanning 6,000 square feet with seating for 130, the vibe is energetic and fun, featuring high-top tables, booths, and an elongated bar serving up creative cocktails.

A personal tribute and community focus

For Stanley, whose late grandfather's name was Sunness, the restaurant is a tribute to him and his accomplishments.

"He was my inspiration," Stanley said. "He was just an incredible entrepreneur, and how he valued people in the community. I take it to heart."

He sees Sunness as a central location that will attract guests from Miami to Boca and beyond by providing that special dining experience.

"It's just getting back to the basics of what food's supposed to be, but most importantly, we really want to bring hospitality back to the industry - the welcome and the thank you for coming," he explained.

Classic American with global flair

The menu blends classic American dishes with global influences. Chef Arthur prepares wood-fired mussels on the rotating grill, served in a garlic and white wine sauce—a dish that delights with its perfect balance of flavors.

The Maryland crab cakes with a side of corn relish make for the perfect combination, earning high praise.

Diners can delight in the best-selling fork-tender braised short rib with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots before diving into the prime New York strip with a demi-glace sauce, served alongside roasted fingerling potatoes and broccolini. The red wine demi-glace sauce, served on the side, adds an extra touch of elegance.

Sweet endings and happy hours

Dessert options are impressive, featuring cotton candy, strawberry shortcake with ice cream, biscuits, and strawberries, and scorched-to-perfection brownie chocolate s'mores.

Happy hour is available every day from 5 p.m, to 7 p.m., making Sunness Supper Club the perfect destination for both food enthusiasts and cocktail lovers in Fort Lauderdale.