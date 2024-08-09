Sultry summer heat and humidity across South Florida

MIAMI - The summer heat and high humidity continue across South Florida with another heat advisory issued for Miami-Dade and Broward until 6 p.m. and for the Florida Keys until 7 p.m. In the afternoon temperatures will soar to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

We enjoyed a mainly dry start but late morning into midday, some rain will bring us some relief from the extreme heat. Scattered storms will develop that could produce some heavy downpours through the afternoon.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and no advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Here's what to expect NEXT Weather

This weekend the wind will shift more off the ocean out of the southeast on Saturday and then out of the east on Sunday as high pressure builds in. It will not feel as hot due to this onshore breeze. Highs will be close to normal in the low-90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. Passing showers and a few storms will develop but the bulk of the rain will be focused inland.

Early next week Saharan dust and drier air will lower the chance of rain. As kids head back to school in Broward on Monday, it will be warm and muggy with low to mid-80s in the morning. Highs will rise to the low 90s with the potential for spotty storms.