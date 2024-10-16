Study: Trump gains momentum among Florida's Hispanic voters

MIAMI - A recent study shows a growing trend among Florida's Hispanic voters, with over half leaning toward supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The results reflect a broader shift in political sentiment, driven by economic concerns and the desire for stability.

In Little Havana, Miami residents Eduardo Celorio and Miguel Perez shared their differing political views at Domino Park. Both men emphasized the need for security, but their opinions diverged on how to achieve it.

"I want to be secure," said Celorio.

Celorio, who once supported Kamala Harris during her 2020 presidential bid, expressed disappointment in her performance as vice president. He cited rising inflation and economic challenges as key reasons for his disillusionment.

"I am looking for security too," Perez said in Spanish.

Perez sees potential in Kamala Harris, while Celorio feels burned. Celorio thought she would do more for the economy. However, he considers Harris' time as vice president a failure because of the squeeze his family feels.

"In my case, I'm interested in hearing and seeing some progress toward having a better economy so that people can work and enjoy and enjoy the fruits of being in this country," Celorio said. "Those fruits are being able to buy a car, being able to have a house, economic dreams for their children."

A Marist College study released last week found 58% of Hispanic voters in Florida lean toward casting ballots for Trump. Nearly a third of those voters cited inflation as a reason.

In Doral, the former president leaned into those numbers during a town hall discussion ranging from immigration to the economy.

"I want him to win my vote," a town hall participant told CBS News Miami. "I gave him the opportunity to win the vote because I believe he's destroyed the Republican Party. I gave him the opportunity to come clean to admit, which he doesn't admit his mistakes."

Back in Little Havana, Perez said he is 50-50 on some issues. Still, he is hardly in the same political camp as Celorio.

Harris-Walz campaign delegates speaking before Trump's town hall criticized the former president and Republicans for "standing in the way of immigration reform."