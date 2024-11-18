Stolen trailer recovered, but $20,000 worth of equipment missing

MIAMI - A stolen trailer packed with nearly $20,000 worth of kitchen equipment and camping gear has been recovered, but its contents are still missing.

The trailer belonged to the Pocomokes, a father-son group that organizes bonding adventures as part of the Teton Nation organization.

Ben Johnson and his 10-year-old son, Charlie, discovered the empty trailer after receiving a tip from a viewer who saw CBS News Miami's story on the theft. The caller reported spotting the trailer parked in front of a house.

"Charlie and I looked inside and went, 'Oh no, it's empty. Just a few construction pieces from the guy who had taken ownership,'" said Johnson.

The group conducted a drive-by to confirm the trailer was theirs before calling police. Officers arrived, towed the trailer, and began fingerprinting it for evidence.

The homeowner, who claimed to have bought the trailer legitimately, later called police, saying it had been stolen from him. According to Johnson, the man had registered the trailer in his name, believing it to be a legitimate purchase.

The buyer told police the trailer was empty when he purchased it. While the loss of camping gear is frustrating, Johnson says the group is relieved to have recovered the trailer and is determined to move forward.

They plan to share supplies with other chapters for their next camping trip in the Everglades this January. Meanwhile, the group may appeal to members for help replenishing the lost items to ensure their adventures continue uninterrupted.