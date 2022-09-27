CBS4's Steve Goldstein's take on this week's Dolphins, Bengals match up

MIAMI - Off to their first 3-0 start since 2018, the Miami Dolphins face a big challenge Thursday night in Cincinnati.

After the grueling, thrilling wins over Baltimore and Buffalo, the Dolphins have to gear it up again against the AFC champion Bengals. A short work week, players battling through physical ailments, and taking on another top AFC opponent are the challenges.

Tua To Play?

The Dolphins quarterback injured his back and ankle against the Bills. He showed his toughness after briefly leaving the game by coming back and leading the game winning touchdown drive including the terrific 3rd and 22 throw to Jaylen Waddle.

Tua is 9-1 in his last 10 starts going back to last season and is the 2nd rated quarterback in the NFL. He's also leading one of just two undefeated teams remaining (Philadelphia). With such a short turnaround, it is a question mark whether he will be healthy enough to play. If he doesn't, it would give him two full weeks to rest. The Dolphins' next game is October 9th. Teddy Bridgwater would get the start with Skylar Thompson as the backup.

Defense Ready

It was a monumental effort by the defense against Buffalo. The unit was on the field for 90 plays. The Dolphins bent but didn't break and came up with the plays needed late in the game to preserve the win.

This week at least they won't be chasing the two best running quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, like they have had to the past two games. But Joe Burrow, despite having protection issues from his line, is as competitive as they come. Any road game is a big challenge but on this short week with a travel day as well, this game will be about as big of a test as the defense will get.

Be Special

With bumps and bruises and only a couple of days off the Dolphins could really use a jolt from the special teams Thursday night.

That hasn't consistently been the case in the last two weeks as they have allowed 9 points, the opening kickoff touchdown return by Baltimore, and the errant punt late in the Buffalo game that resulted in a safety. In a game like this one, the offense and defense can use the special teams to come up big.