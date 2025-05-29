Steelers and Dolphins discuss trade for tight end Jonnu Smith, report says

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly had trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers involving tight end Jonnu Smith.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two teams have discussed a potential trade centered around the Pro Bowl tight end amid contract talks. CBS Miami's Mike Cugno reports, citing a source, that Smith is looking to rework his current two-year contract.

ESPN reported that Smith's preference is to stay in Miami under a revised deal. He reportedly signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason after playing the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jonnu Smith trade talks after breakout season

Smith is coming off a career-best 88-catch season. He added 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

All three marks were records for a Dolphins tight end in a single season. It was a breakout campaign for Smith, who had a larger role on offense as wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle dealt with injuries.

Smith was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Florida International University. He spent four seasons in Tennessee before two years with the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh's interest in Smith is tied to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was Tennessee's tight ends coach when Jonnu Smith was on the team. Arthur Smith also traded for the tight end during his stint as head coach of the Falcons.

Pittsburgh currently has 2021 second-round pick Pat Freiermuth on its tight end depth chart, as well as 2023 third-round pick Darnell Washington. Freiermuth inked an extension with Pittsburgh last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.