Steelers reportedly sign tight end Pat Freiermuth to a 4-year extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With week one against the Atlanta Falcons looming, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Steelers other than who would be the starting quarterback, was if they were going to sign tight end Pat Freiermuth to a contract extension.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has reportedly inked the tight end to a four-year deal.

The contract extension, according to Rapoport's reporting, is worth $48.4 million and will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2028 season.

Freiermuth was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State.

Since joining the team, he's recorded 155 receptions for 1,537 yards, and 11 touchdowns across 44 games.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he had 92 receptions for 1,185 yards, and 16 touchdowns - breaking onto the scene in 2018 when he scored a collegiate career-high of 8 touchdowns in 13 games.

With the Steelers hiring Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator this offseason, Freiermuth is expected to be a big part of the offseason this upcoming season, as Smith has been known to highlight tight ends in his scheme.

"The sky is the limit," Freiermuth said to The Athletic in May.

The man known to fans as "Muth" is looking for a bounce-back season after missing a few games and only recording 32 receptions last year.

The Steelers will open up their season this Sunday in Atlanta when they take on the Falcons at 1 p.m.