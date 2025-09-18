Special needs school near Cutler Bay forced to relocate after rent hike

A school for children with special needs is struggling to survive after its landlord raised the rent by 47 percent, forcing a move that has left staff, parents, and students devastated.

Beyond Expectations Academy, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, must hand over the keys to its building by Sept. 30.

For the past decade, the school has provided specialized education and therapies under one roof for 85 students, 70 percent of whom are nonverbal.

Eight-year-old Kein depends on the school for everything—therapy, structure, and a sense of belonging. His mother, Yiseidys Molina, said the academy has given her son, who has cerebral palsy and autism, a chance to thrive.

"He has occupational therapy, speech therapy since he's nonverbal, behavioral therapy… all of it here. He depends on this school," Molina said.

Owners call rent increase "unsustainable"

The school's co-owners, Urania and Sergio Caldera, said the increase is simply too much.

"It's not just a school," said Urania, who is also a therapist. "It's a safe place where everything they need is here. Unfortunately, now we'll have to separate into three different locations just to stay open."

Sergio added, "The rent increase is simply unsustainable."

For families, the change is heartbreaking. Parents said the academy not only provides therapy but also opens doors when others close them.

Alex Quintero, father of 20-year-old Kevin, called the academy "his second house, the extension of his family."

Todd Lee said the school gave his son something no other program had: "Education and therapy together. This is the best situation we've ever been in."

Gus Machado said his son Ethan, 14, only recently found joy at the school. "We just found this place four weeks ago. My son doesn't understand the move."

Parents share stories of acceptance and commitment

Martha Deoro recalled how the academy welcomed her daughter after she was expelled elsewhere. "They opened the door for my daughter six years ago, when nobody else would," she said.

Alma Zamora, who first enrolled her son and later became a teacher, said: "We don't work miracles, sir. We just work tirelessly."

For children who depend on routine and stability, parents fear the transition will be especially difficult.

School to temporarily relocate into churches while seeking permanent home

To keep their mission alive, Beyond Expectations Academy will temporarily move into three nearby churches. Splitting students and staff, however, weighs heavily on the community.

"What we want is help finding one place where we can continue this mission for a very long time," Urania said.

Until then, families brace for change, holding on to what the school has given them: hope, healing, and a second home.