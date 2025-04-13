Man fatally shot by deputy during domestic violence call in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a domestic violence call turned deadly in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call around 6:40 p.m. from a woman inside a home near Southwest 132nd Terrace and 130th Avenue in Three Lakes regarding a fight involving weapons, prompting a deputy to investigate.

MDSO said that the woman called 911 but got caught up in a physical altercation with her husband and could not talk on the phone. However, the dispatcher listened to what was happening on the other line and realized that the husband was armed.

"In this case, it was a physical altercation and we're being advised that there was a firearm," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. "It absolutely increases your level of response."

The deputy was the first to arrive on the scene, where he encountered the husband outside the home while the woman was still inside. According to MDSO, the husband drew a weapon on the deputy, prompting the law enforcement officer to fire his weapon.

"When our deputy arrived on the scene, he made contact with a subject outside of the home," Cordero-Stutz said. "That subject pulled a gun on the deputy, and the deputy fired."

The husband was then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. MDSO said the deputy was not injured during the altercation.

As Cordero-Stutz addressed reporters after the preliminary investigation, she called the incident one of many "complicated cases."

"We need to make sure that we gather all the evidence," she said. "Unfortunately, this is another instance of a 911 call that started with domestic violence, [which] we have seen one too many lately."

MDSO said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.