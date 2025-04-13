Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot by deputy during domestic violence call in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel,
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri
Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!
Read Full Bio
Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

An investigation is underway after a domestic violence call turned deadly in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call around 6:40 p.m. from a woman inside a home near Southwest 132nd Terrace and 130th Avenue in Three Lakes regarding a fight involving weapons, prompting a deputy to investigate.

MDSO said that the woman called 911 but got caught up in a physical altercation with her husband and could not talk on the phone. However, the dispatcher listened to what was happening on the other line and realized that the husband was armed.

"In this case, it was a physical altercation and we're being advised that there was a firearm," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. "It absolutely increases your level of response." 

The deputy was the first to arrive on the scene, where he encountered the husband outside the home while the woman was still inside. According to MDSO, the husband drew a weapon on the deputy, prompting the law enforcement officer to fire his weapon.

"When our deputy arrived on the scene, he made contact with a subject outside of the home," Cordero-Stutz said. "That subject pulled a gun on the deputy, and the deputy fired." 

The husband was then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. MDSO said the deputy was not injured during the altercation.

As Cordero-Stutz addressed reporters after the preliminary investigation, she called the incident one of many "complicated cases."

"We need to make sure that we gather all the evidence," she said. "Unfortunately, this is another instance of a 911 call that started with domestic violence, [which] we have seen one too many lately."

MDSO said that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.