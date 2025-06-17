South Miami woman speaks out after man arrested in indecent exposure case

A South Miami woman is speaking out exclusively with CBS News Miami after she said a man followed her in his car and exposed himself during her morning walk.

"I was terrified," the woman said. "I didn't know what else was going to happen. I didn't know. I was alone. I didn't know if he was going to put me in his car. I was very, very scared."

She requested her identity remain confidential but said she felt it was important to speak publicly to encourage other victims to come forward.

South Miami Police said the incident is part of a wider pattern that may involve multiple victims in surrounding communities.

Morning walk turns frightening

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, near 5800 SW 86th Street in South Miami. The woman said she was on her usual morning walk when she noticed something strange.

"I was walking through my neighborhood and I felt a car following me. I was about to turn down a street, but I decided otherwise," she said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, she saw the same vehicle again.

"The same car pulled up and when I walked past it, the windows were down and the man was fully exposed, staring at me," she said. "He was touching himself."

The woman immediately called her husband and then the police. Thanks to a witness who recorded the car's license plate number, authorities were able to identify a suspect. The victim later confirmed the suspect's identity through a photo lineup.

At 7 a.m. the following morning, police arrested 34-year-old Demetrius Reshad Sams at his home.

Suspect may be tied to multiple cases

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said Sams was arrested after a joint investigation with Coral Gables Police. Surveillance video showing a 2021 black Dodge Charger, the same vehicle allegedly used in the incident, was released by South Miami Police to CBS News Miami.

"We believe this individual has done this in other municipalities close by," Bosch said. "There are probably four to five cases with the same M.O. We believe he has been doing this for a while. Things like this can escalate."

Bosch added that while Sams has admitted to being in the area, he denies exposing himself. Public records show Sams has previously been cited for traffic infractions, including fleeing and eluding.

Call for more victims to come forward

Authorities are urging anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact police.

"If they can contact the police station and let them know if they experienced any similar situation," the woman said.

Both South Miami and Coral Gables police are asking potential victims or witnesses to come forward.

South Miami Police can be reached at (305) 663-6301, or tips can be submitted anonymously to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

"I very much enjoyed walking in my neighborhood. It is a safe and nice community. Now, I feel that has been taken away from me," the woman said.