South Miami park upgrades ignite neighborhood backlash over lights, noise

Neighbors upset over lights at park near their homes

What was meant to be a community improvement is now a nightly nuisance, said neighbors living near South Miami Park, where recent upgrades have sparked complaints about noise and lights spilling into nearby homes.

Park improvements bring unwanted side effects

Five months ago, the City of South Miami unveiled enhancements to South Miami Park, including new turf fields, upgraded playgrounds and powerful lights that allow for evening soccer games and practices.

Since then, neighbors in unincorporated Miami-Dade County said their once-quiet neighborhood has been disrupted every night.

"It's very, very depressing," said Stefan Richard, who lives near South Miami Park.

"If I'm barbecuing, I can hear conversations people are having on their phones standing by the fence," said Miles Black, another nearby resident.

The city marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last December, celebrating the improvements. However, the celebrations didn't extend to nearby homeowners who say the park has turned into a source of constant disruption.

Residents say concerns have been ignored

According to city rules, park lights can remain on until 9 p.m. daily. A City of South Miami spokesperson told CBS News Miami that homeowners had opportunities to give input during two public hearings and that officials responded by tinting and tilting the lights to minimize glare.

Still, some neighbors feel they were left out of the process.

"No (Miami-Dade) county residents were informed even though this is a (Miami-Dade) county neighborhood," Black said.

Black and his neighbor, Howard Mertz, reached out to city leaders with complaints. The city manager replied, stating the lights had been adjusted and that landscaping, including planting trees, could be used as additional shielding. But Black remains frustrated.

"I'm all for programs for kids but there's also a neighborhood here that hasn't really been considered," he said.

"It's unbearable": Homeowners consider moving

Mertz said the impact on his home life has been dramatic.

"It's unbearable," he said. "It's unbearable. I'm looking for condos maybe put up a rent sign up for somebody that wants to come live with this. But my peace and quiet and my neighbors peace and quiet are gone."

He also noted issues like children climbing over his fence to retrieve soccer balls, but says the main issue is the overwhelming noise and intense lighting.

Richard agreed, saying the park lights are so bright that she no longer needs to turn on outdoor lighting at her house.

"Why can't they bring the poles down?" she said. "Do they have to have them so high? To me, that's what the problem is."