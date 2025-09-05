South Florida's stormy pattern will last through the weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another stormy day across South Florida. Several rounds of rain pushed across the Keys in the morning, storms will start popping-up across Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the afternoon.

The showers and storms in the Miami-Dade and Broward metro areas will last through the early evening hours, with the strongest storms in the mid-afternoon as schools let out for the weekend.

The rain should wrap-up before the Marlins' first pitch at 7:10 p.m. Catch the game on TV33.

The rain will last through the weekend, but the chance of widespread storms drops on Sunday. However, the stormy pattern does extend through the middle of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the far Atlantic Ocean.

This low is expected to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend. On its current course and forward trajectory, it will approach the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Gabrielle.

The NEXT Weather team is monitoring its development and will provide real-time tracking as this system develops.