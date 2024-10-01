October starts off hot and humid in South Florida

MIAMI - South Florida is in for a hot and humid start to the month of October. On Tuesday, highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

The chance of rain is low Tuesday but spotty storms will be possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

On Wednesday, the chance of rain stays low with just a few storms possible. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.

Higher chance for rain near week's end. NEXT Weather

Thursday will be a transitional day with moisture moving in and the potential for more scattered storms.

Friday into the weekend, the chance of rain will be highest due to moisture associated with the disturbance we are tracking in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the low-pressure system located over the southwestern Caribbean a medium chance for development. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of the system and a tropical depression could form toward the end of this week or weekend as it moves generally northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, the moisture associated with the disturbance will increase the chance for showers and storms.