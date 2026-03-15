South Florida's Cuban community shares hope for Cuba's future at Calle Ocho

This is the sixth year Juan Gonzalez has set up his frozen drink shop on Eighth Street. He likes contributing to all the cultures here.

"It's like global. You can find anything here," Gonzalez said.

Like many vendors, he came bright and early to set up, so he could be ready to sell piña coladas.

"That's our main product. Our best seller," Gonzalez said

This event brings thousands of people to Little Havana every year. But this year's festival got off to a wet start, with on-and-off showers throughout the morning.

Valentina Milian Came from Orlando to help her family's food tent. She says the rain could impact business.

"I feel that you know, usually people don't like coming out in the rain. But usually people don't mind," Milan said.

Calle Ocho happens in the heart of Miami's Cuban community, days after Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged that Cuba is in talks with the U.S. and that 51 prisoners will be released on the Caribbean island. Cuba is also facing fuel shortages due to the U.S. blocking oil shipments from entering the country.

Roelis Jacomino, a Cuban, says the talks have him feeling optimistic.

CBS News Miami interpreted the interview from Spanish to English

"I think that yes, this is a good thing because that doesn't hold up anymore. Between the blackouts and the lack of combustibles , this is a very good thing," Jacomino said.

Diaz-Canel did warn that despite talks with the U.S. about longstanding differences, an agreement is far off.

Jacomino still says it's a step in the right direction.

"Hopefully one day, Cuba can be like this, how it is here. Property and Liberty," Jacomino said.

Despite the rain, people came prepared, and if they didn't want their food to get wet, they just got it to go.