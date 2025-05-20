Woman drugged men, stole Rolex watches and cash in Miami, Doral and Miami Beach, police say

A woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stole expensive jewelry — including Rolex watches — from three men in different incidents across South Florida: first in Doral, then in Miami and later in Miami Beach, according to authorities.

Angelina Chenel Esty, a 25-year-old from Pompano Beach, is facing grand theft and burglary charges, according to three arrest reports.

Angelina Chenel Esty Doral Police

March 11: E11even Miami

The first incident was reported when a man said he came back to his apartment in Doral around 7:15 a.m. with a woman he met at club E11even Miami. The man told police that after they had drinks he became "very sick" before passing out.

The victim told officers that when he woke up the woman was missing — and so was his Rolex.

According to police, surveillance video surveillance the Esty leaving the apartment and getting into an Uber. When police tracked down the Uber, Esty was identified as the customer, one arrest report stated.

March 22: Brickell

The second incident was reported after a man said he met two women at Blackbird, an upscale lounge and bar in Brickell.

According to police, the victim said they partied and drank before he allegedly took an Uber with one of the women to his apartment around 4:45 a.m.

The woman, identified in the report as "Ciara," then asked if she could bring her friend "Regina" and the victim said agreed. Regina reportedly arrived around 6 a.m. and the three drank for an hour, according to an arrest form.

The man told police he went to bed with one of the women while the other stayed in the living room.

According to police, the man was woken up by the two women leaving his apartment. The victim told police his room was destroyed and that items were missing, including a Rolex watch valued at $11,000, $8,000 in cash and designer sunglasses, the report said.

Police say shoes and a purse were left behind as well as an ID card that belonged to Angelina Chenel Esty.

April 21: The Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

According to police, around 4 a.m., Esty approached the third victim at the the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel lobby after he came back from a night out.

Police say the man and Etsy spoke briefly before going up to his hotel room.

The victim told police that he accepted a drink from Etsy, removed his Rolex and bracelet, put them into his jacket pocket and said he fell asleep shortly after.

When the man woke up around 8 a.m. he realized that Etsy was not in his hotel room and that his $20,000 Rolex and diamond bracelet, worth $10,000, were gone, according to the arrest report.

Detectives were able pull up security footage from the hotel and saw Etsy, who was also wanted for other theft incidents.

The man was able to identify Etsy through a photograph line-up.