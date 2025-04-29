Veteran Miami-Dade Sheriff's lieutenant charged with battery, false imprisonment

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's lieutenant, with more than 30 years of law enforcement service in the county, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman he met at a Miami nightclub.

Daniel Chala, 54, is facing several charges including battery and false imprisonment.

According to his arrest report, Chala met someone at E11EVEN MIAMI and the pair decided to go to his apartment.

Woman claims things took a dark turn

Once there, the victim said she took off her tennis shoes, walked to his bedroom and sat on the bed. After the two kissed, the victim said she got up and walked to the bedroom doorway where Chala put his arm around her neck and held her in a tight grip, according to the report.

The woman said at first she went along with it but as the grip grew tighter she begged Chala to stop, but he continued to apply pressure, according to police.

According to the report, the woman said she dropped to the floor in hopes of breaking his grip but he continued to grasp her neck and head. She said she started crawling backwards toward the front door yelling "Stop, stop, stop, let me go," according to the report.

When she finally reached the door, the woman said Chala released his grip and she ran to neighboring apartments for help, according to police.

Chala denied the allegations

A neighbor who opened her door said the woman had blood coming from her mouth, according to the report. She invited the woman inside and the police were called.

When officers arrived at her unit, they noted that the woman had visible marks on her neck and chin, a broken pinky fingernail and a partially broken ring fingernail, according to the report.

Chala told investigators that he did invite her back to his apartment but when they got there he told her he was tired and refused to lie down with her so she walked out, according to police. He denied her allegations.

In response to the arrest, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Codero-Stutz issued a statement.

"I am disappointed to learn that one of my deputies has been arrested. I expect every member of this office to conduct themselves with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the oath they have taken. When someone falls short of those expectations, it tarnishes our profession and the public's trust."