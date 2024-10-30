Windy conditions continue across South Florida, gusts up to 35 mph possible

MIAMI - We have a windy Wednesday ahead and spotty afternoon showers are possible.

It will be downright blustery at times, with the wind increasing out of the east 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour. In the afternoon, highs climb to the low to mid-80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Quick-moving showers will be possible on the breeze.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the rough surf. Hazardous marine conditions continue as well due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters due to choppy conditions on the bays and east winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Keys waters due to very rough conditions nearshore and northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots.

Not so spooky Halloween forecast NEXT Weather

We stay windy on Thursday for Halloween with highs in the low to mid-80s and the chance of a few showers on the breeze.

The ocean breeze sticks around Friday with highs in the mid 80s, spotty showers are possible. This weekend it stays breezy with a slightly higher chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

This weekend we "fall back" as Daylight Saving Time ends. We'll turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night as we gain an hour of sleep. On Sunday, the sunrise takes place at 6:30 a.m. and sets at 5:37 p.m.