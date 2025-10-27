Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible into overnight across South Florida
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across South Florida on Monday.
The amount of rain that fell over the weekend is not expected to be repeated; however, any additional rain over saturated Broward County could result in flooding.
The NEXT Weather Team continues to track Hurricane Melissa as it looks to hit Jamaica as a Category 5 storm. But as of now, there are no direct impacts to South Florida.
There may be a chance for dangerous rip currents, and showers will remain a possibility overnight into early Tuesday, then the rain chances decrease as the day progresses with drier air moving in.
The first prolonged stretch of fall weather arrives mid-week and will last through the weekend as a couple of cold fronts push through South Florida.
This will bring days and days of sunny skies, with highs in the 70s to around 80, and lows in the 50s/60s with very comfortable humidity.