Scattered showers, storms to develop across South Florida as temperatures remain in the upper 80s

Plenty of sunshine Monday for South Florida despite plenty of moisture over the area, along with an area of low pressure over the Bahamas.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Monday before a few storms develop and push through metro areas.

By the time storms intensify, they will be over the interior, pushing towards the Gulf Coast. Storms will diminish overnight and develop over the coast again. A shower may blow by overnight as lows drop into the upper 70s

A stronger breeze develops Tuesday, with gusts from the east near 25 mph. There is still plenty of moisture around, so showers will again blow by throughout the day. Highs may be a little cooler with the breeze but still climb into the upper 80s.

Lighter breeze returns by the end of the week, but storm chances remain high ahead of what could potentially be our first front. A north breeze may briefly develop over the weekend, lowering the temperatures a few degrees and lowering rain chances slightly.

As the NEXT Weather Team watches the potential front later this week, the team will monitor a tropical wave in the Atlantic. There is a high development potential with a depression likely forming sometime this week. While conditions remain favorable for development, this front over the East Coast will likely steer the storm north, keeping it over the Atlantic.