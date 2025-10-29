Slight cooldown on deck for South Florida as cold front pushes through

Scattered and isolated showers are expected along the coast ahead of a cold front moving into South Florida Wednesday night.

A coastal flood statement remains in effect for the Florida Keys through late Wednesday. Minor saltwater flooding is likely, and storm drains are likely to overflow in the area.

Boaters should expect less clearance under fixed bridges.

A deep layer of dry air will push into the area, bringing a cooldown Thursday.

Thursday night and Friday night will be the coolest nights with lows falling into the low 60s along the coast, with some upper 50s possible inland.

South Florida will remain dry through the weekend, but night temperatures will begin to moderate Saturday night into Sunday as an onshore flow becomes established again, which will halt the transport of cool continental air from the north.

Another frontal system and Gulf low move into North Florida, bringing rain Monday, though the airmass behind this system will not be autumnal in nature.

Hurricane Melissa outlook

Hurricane Melissa is currently a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph. It has now moved off the east coast of Cuba and is moving northeast toward the Bahamas at 14 mph. Tropical rain and wind continue across Cuba with a total of 10-20 inches possible.

Some isolated locations could receive up to 25 inches by the time Melissa moves away.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Eastern Cuba and the Southeast Bahamas. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Turks and Caicos, along with Western Haiti.

Heavy rain is expected for Southeast Bahamas with 5-10 inches possible, along with storm surge up to 7 feet possible in the Bahamas. Turks and Caicos could receive between 1-3 inches of rain.