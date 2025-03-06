Fire weather watch underway as breezy conditions bring drier air to South Florida

It's a much cooler start for Thursday as a cold front has completely moved through South Florida, with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s expected to warm up to the upper 70s for the afternoon.

18 Hour Wind Gusts Forecast CBS News Miami

Breezy conditions will stick around throughout the day, bringing drier air into the area.

The combination of wind and dry air will lead to a fire weather watch for South Florida on Thursday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Residents should be careful with any activity that could create sparks, as fires could spread quickly. Breezy conditions will also lead to a small craft advisory for the Atlantic waters and the Florida Keys.

Even chillier conditions arrive on Friday morning as temperatures drop to the lower to mid-50s for most of South Florida. Some isolated inland areas could wake up in the upper 40s and the Keys will also be cool in the lower 60s.

While you'll need your jacket for Friday morning, you certainly won't need it for Friday afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

The weekend is trending even warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. There are no rain concerns for the weekend, but scattered shower chances return for the beginning of the workweek.