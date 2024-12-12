After chilly start, South Florida in for a mild, breezy day

MIAMI - It was a chilly, breezy start across South Florida as low temperatures dropped to the mid to upper 50s in the wake of the cold front that moved through overnight.

Thursday will be windy and mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 70s. While the chance of rain remains low, stray showers will be possible.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches because of the strong onshore winds. There is a small craft advisory for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Warmer into the weekend and next week. NEXT Weather

Friday morning will not be as cold as lows will be closer to normal in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 70s with the potential for a few showers. It stays breezy with northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour and stronger gusts.

This weekend will be slightly warmer with lows near 70 degrees and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. The breezy conditions continue with spotty showers possible due to the onshore flow.

Early next week will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees.

