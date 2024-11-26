South Florida warming trend continues, cool change over weekend

MIAMI- Warmer weather will continue to work into the area for the rest of the week and the long holiday weekend.

Morning lows briefly drop into the lower 60s over the interior while they stay near 70 degrees along the coast before the milder breeze pushes in from the coast. Afternoon high temperatures will climb a degree or two each day pushing into the middle 80s by Thanksgiving. The humidity will increase slightly but South Florida will remain mainly dry.

A series of cold fronts will impact the area over the weekend and the start of next week.

Saturday there will be a few showers with the first front which will bring in slightly cooler but much drier air. The breeze turns to the north on Sunday and will get gusty at times in the afternoon. Shower chances end Saturday evening as this drier air moves through South Florida.

Cooler temperatures ahead. NEXT Weather

Sunday night and early Monday a reinforcing shot of cooler air moves south with the breeze. This will lower temperatures into the lower 50s Monday morning with a few areas possibly dropping into the upper 40s.

It will remain breezy and very dry for the start of the week as high temperatures climb into the middle 70s. Chilly mornings will continue throughout the week with pleasant dry afternoons. Expect temperatures to warm up a few degrees each day.

The end of hurricane season is expected to be quiet with no activity forecast to develop through the end of the month