Rain and marine watches issued for Miami-Dade, Broward coasts due to Tropical Depression Nine

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking rain and marine watches due to Tropical Depression Nine.

The system, which is dropping a significant amount of rain on The Bahamas, is expected to be upgraded to a Tropical Storm later Sunday or early Monday. When it does, it will be named Imelda.

The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm warnings for The Bahamas. Marine Tropical Storm watches have been issued for the coastal waters off of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, including Biscayne Bay.

The National Weather Service advises boaters to make alternative plans and remain in port. A High Rip Current risk for South Florida beaches started Sunday morning and runs through Monday evening. Swimmers are encouraged to stay out of the water.

As TD9 moves northward, it will move away from the Florida peninsula after becoming a Hurricane on Tuesday. At that time, Imelda will turn and move out to the Atlantic.

As it moves north, it will drop rain along the coastline. South Florida is expected to receive less than an inch of rain. When the system moves out, drier air will flow in and the chance for more rain drops through the work week.