South Florida dries out a bit Sunday morning before afternoon showers settle over the area

South Florida enjoys a bit of sunshine after days of downpours

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a wonderful Sunday morning and early afternoon. Low temperatures, blue skies and low-to-no rain chances are creating a spectacular Sunday morning.

NEXT Weather 7-day forecast for Sunday, September 14, 2025. CBS News Miami

Rain chances increase around 4 p.m., in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The isolated storms will last several hours into the early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement advising that isolated flooding could take place at high tide later this afternoon.

The relief from the rain and storms is short-lived. Wide spread storms and rains will return to the region by Wednesday and last through next weekend.