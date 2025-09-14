Watch CBS News
South Florida dries out a bit Sunday morning before afternoon showers settle over the area

Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
South Florida enjoys a bit of sunshine after days of downpours
South Florida enjoys a bit of sunshine after days of downpours 02:59

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a wonderful Sunday morning and early afternoon.  Low temperatures, blue skies and low-to-no rain chances are creating a spectacular Sunday morning. 

next-wx-7-day-0914.png
NEXT Weather 7-day forecast for Sunday, September 14, 2025. CBS News Miami

Rain chances increase around 4 p.m., in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The isolated storms will last several hours into the early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood statement advising that isolated flooding could take place at high tide later this afternoon. 

The relief from the rain and storms is short-lived. Wide spread storms and rains will return to the region by Wednesday and last through next weekend. 

