South Florida storms snap tree branches, knock down power line

Strong storms swept through parts of South Florida on Tuesday, snapping large tree branches and knocking down at least one power line, with damage reported from Hollywood to Kendall and Fort Lauderdale.

In Hollywood, Mario Congiglio and Ulysses Hudson were seen picking up debris outside their home after branches came down during the storms.

"I live here and I just arrived. I imagine right after it happened. Luckily, my car would've been there and gotten hit. I never hear is here, but so he didn't even hear it happen," said Hudson.

Hudson's car was spared, but Congiglio's car was parked where the branches landed.

"I peeked out the window and I saw this. I know the neighbor here, you got very lucky. Thank you Lord," Congiglio said.

Downed power line

A few blocks away, police and fire crews blocked off several streets due to a downed power line.

In Kendall, residents experienced pounding rain throughout the day.

In Fort Lauderdale, CBS News Miami crews captured images showing similar stormy conditions.

Hudson said he hadn't expected the weather to be so severe.

"I didn't know that the wind was that heavy or anything. I mean it was raining hard for a while and then it's like off and I came here and I was like wow," he said.

Congiglio said the storm may have helped clear away what had been lingering for some time.

"This is unbelievable. This is overdue, so I guess nature took care of it for us for sure," he said.