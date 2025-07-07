South Florida nonprofit sends "family necessity kits" to those impacted by Central Texas flooding

South Florida nonprofit sends relief supplies to those impacted by Central Texas flooding

South Florida nonprofit sends relief supplies to those impacted by Central Texas flooding

Relief efforts are underway in South Florida for those impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas.

At the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral, the team has been hard at work loading trucks with supplies. Each truck has 26 pallets packed with family necessity kits that include hygiene items, food and water.

One truck left late Monday morning, the second is expected to begin the journey in the early afternoon.

A helping hand to those who lost everything

GEM is hoping the kits will help 500 to 1,000 families. They also have crews on the ground handing out cash cards to try and help families get back on their feet.

"People lose everything, they lose their homes, they lose family members, so we're just there to help, give a little bit of aid to them so they can get by," Jeff Popovich, CEO of GEM, said.

Both of GEM's trucks are expected to arrive in Central Texas by noon on Tuesday. They will then begin the distribution of the kits.

GEM is looking for volunteers to help pack boxes on Tuesday so they can have more ready if needed. Donations to help with Texas relief efforts can be made here.