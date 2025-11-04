Minor coastal flooding possible, higher-than-normal king tides expected in South Florida due to full moon

It's a comfortable start Tuesday morning with mostly low 70s.

The weather is cooperating for Election Day in Miami-Dade County; conditions will be mainly dry. It will not be as warm as Monday due to more clouds. Highs will top out around 80 degrees. The winds could gust as high as 20 to 25 mph.

A coastal flood statement remains in effect until 9 am as minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher-than-normal king tides.

The next high tide in Ft Lauderdale takes place at 7:24 am and 7:32 pm. The next high tide in Miami takes place at 7:09 am and 7:16 pm. The next high tide in Key West takes place at 8:57 am and 8:23 pm.

The strong onshore breeze, along with elevated wave heights, will lead to hazardous marine and beach conditions. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters through this evening.

The King tides will continue for the next few days as we have a full supermoon, also known as the "Beaver Moon," which will peak on Wednesday at 8:19 am. It is named after the beavers preparing for hibernation.

This will be the brightest supermoon of the year. When the moon is closer to the Earth during a supermoon, the gravitational pull is slightly stronger, and the tides are higher. This is why the King Tides will likely peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The chance of rain stays low tomorrow as highs warm up slightly to the low 80s. The windy weather sticks around through Wednesday.

Thursday, the breeze will lighten up, and only stray showers are expected with highs remaining in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

A surge of moisture will raise our rain chances, but it will not be a washout. This Saturday and Sunday, passing showers are possible, and highs will be warmer in the upper 80s.