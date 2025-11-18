South Florida nonprofit Foot Forward Foundation provides new shoes to students in need

Foot Forward Foundation is one of the 1,400 nonprofits participating in Give Miami Day. CBS News Miami caught up with the founders as they delivered shoes to students during their Kicks for Kids event at a local school.

Students at Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary School were beaming with joy as they received their new pairs of tennis shoes. Third grader Andre Stewart shared what he loves most about his new sneakers.

"The color, the size, how it looks and the mix, Nikie and Jordan, oh, woo," said Stewart.

'Heal souls by providing souls'

CBS News Miami spoke with the co-founders of the non-profit to learn more about the outreach efforts of the Foot Forward Foundation.

"The mission of our organization is to heal souls by providing souls. We find underprivileged children that truly need the assistance, truly need the help. We induct them into our ambassador program," said Christopher Sisco, co-founder of the Foot Forward Foundation.

"So, what we do is have the faculty and the school point out 20 kids who need the help and that are doing good in class, and then we come and award them with brand new sneakers," said Maurizio Raponi, co-founder of the Foot Forward Foundation.

The school principal told CBS Miami that this is the second year of the program at Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary School, and many students are currently wearing the shoes they received last year, thrilled to now earn new pairs as a reward for their school leadership.

"It provides them with a sense of comfort, a sense of security, and not only that, walking with brand new shoes makes them more comfortable at school, makes them perform better," said Paul Clermont, Principal of Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary.

Students empowered by Foot Forward

Stewart shared his excitement about all the places he can't wait to wear his new shoes.

"If I go to a party or something, if I go to a baby shower with my Auntie, if I go and eat dinner, not wearing these to school and get them dirty in a second," said Stewart.

To date, Foot Forward has distributed more than 6,700 shoes across South Florida to those in need, working to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to protect their feet and walk with a sense of pride, regardless of their financial situation.

For more information on Give Miami Day, visit: https://www.givemiamiday.org/