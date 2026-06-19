South Florida wildfires still burning but crews make progress in containment

It's been an intense week for firefighters in South Florida as crews have been working around-the-clock for days to try and contain and extinguish large wildfires that ignited in Miami-Dade County, and despite working in dangerous conditions it appears as though their efforts are paying off.

As of Friday, the Quarry 2 Fire has scorched about 17,200 acres west of Doral and Sweetwater and is now 75% contained.

Wildfires continue to burn in Miami-Dade on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The Well Fire, which is burning to the northeast of the Quarry 2 Fire, has scorched just over 1,300 acres and was 50% contained.

The Coptic Fire has burned about 1,680 acres and is 40% contained. A fourth fire ignited on Thursday, which was called the West of A Fire. That blaze burning just over 50 acres and is nearly fully contained.

All combined, the wildfires have burned an area roughly the size of Coral Gables.

As crews continue to gain ground on containing the wildfires, roads in the area remain closed – including Krome Avenue in west Miami-Dade in the area of Southwest 8th Street.

Residents told to flee as wildfires burn across South Florida landscape

As the Quarry 2 and Well fires were raging across the South Florida landscape, local officials were urging residents in the area to grab what they could and get out of the area.

"We all had to leave from the trailers," a resident named Roxana said. "Basically, they said that they were starting another fire to control the other one. So, everyone had to leave. They're making everyone leave."

Thick smoke rises from a wildfire burning in west Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Marshall Jones, who owns Mack's Fish Camp and Jones Trailer Park, described the scene as the blaze neared the conservation area.

"The smoke density here was chokeable. The visibility was down to maybe 100 feet, and the ability to breathe normally was very impeded by how heavy the smoke was," Jones said.

Jones remained on-site to assist fire rescue crews in positioning equipment. "It was just a very rapid-paced, hairy scenario. Everybody was on edge because the fire was about to jump Krome Avenue into the conservation area," he said. "When that happened, the fuel on this side of the levee is even more than on the other side, so we were bracing for the worst-case scenario."

South Florida wildfire smoke in Miami-Dade, Broward led to air quality concerns

The Quarry and Well wildfires created challenges for firefighters and health concerns for residents as the smoke and ash drifted across South Florida.

"Smoke can travel for miles impacting air quality. Smoke from brush fires contains small particles and some pollutants that can affect your overall health but especially your lungs," said MDFR's Erika Benitez.

Thick smoke and flames can be seen as two large wildfires burn near the Florida Everglades in west Miami-Dade on June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

Officials urged people near the smoke to keep doors and windows closed and remain inside.

Authorities also asked the public to avoid the area as firefighters work overnight to extinguish the blaze.