Two wildfires burning near Everglades sends smoke into Miami-Dade, Broward communities leading to air quality concerns

Crews are continuing to battle two large wildfires burning in the Florida Everglades that's sending thick plumes of smoke into communities across portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida.

Two wildfires continue to burn in west Miami-Dade sending smoke into nearby communities on Wednesday, June 17.

As of Wednesday morning, the Quarry 2 Fire, which ignited Monday, has exploded in size – scorching more than 4,000 acres and is about 30% contained, according to Florida's Active Wildfire Points map.

The second wildfire, which ignited on Tuesday afternoon, is called the Well Fire and has so far burned abut 500 acres and was 25% contained.

South Florida residents report seeing ash fall from sky, smelling smoke

The wildfires, which are burning to the west of Doral and Sweetwater in Miami-Dade, are sending smoke into nearby communities as far as Broward County.

Residents have reported seeing ash fall from the sky as a result, and are also reporting smelling the smoke as the fires rage across the landscape.

"The winds are calm, and that is a concern because the smoke is still and stagnant across many of the areas that were seeing ash on Tuesday night and dealing with the smoke," CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzales said.

"The air quality right now is moderate, and we need the rain," Gonzalez continued. "We are going to get some as we head into the afternoon and evening, not enough though to really put a dent in the situation and help with the fire fight."

Gonzalez said that on Wednesday, the wildfire smoke is likely going to be lifting to the north and northeast due to winds shifting to the south and then southwest.

"Of course this could carry some of the smoke into our populated areas," Gonzalez said.

Drivers urged to keep speeds slow due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Wednesday morning was urging drivers in the area to keep speeds slow if travel is needed in areas being impacted by wildfire smoke.

MDFR said drivers will be noticing smoky or hazy conditions, which could lead to reduced visibility.

"If you must drive through smoky conditions, slow your speed, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra distance between vehicles," MDFR said in a Facebook post. "To help reduce smoke inside your vehicle, keep windows closed and set the A/C systems to recirculate."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials reported that crews were dispatched to a brush fire near Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. CBS News Miami

MDFR said that firefighters have been continuing to battle the blazes from the air and on the ground as they face brutal conditions from the extreme heat that has settled across South Florida, as well as issued with air quality.

MDFR's Air Rescue North and Air Rescue South, along with multiple ground crews, have been actively supporting the wildfire suppression efforts.

Additional resources have also been called in from the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fire Service to help with water drop operations.

Wildfire smoke, ash leading to health concerns

"Smoke can travel for miles impacting air quality. Smoke from brush fires contains small particles and some pollutants that can affect your overall health but especially your lungs," said MDFR's Erika Benitez.

Officials urged people near the smoke to keep doors and windows closed and remain inside. Authorities also asked the public to avoid the area as firefighters work overnight to extinguish the blaze.

Dr. Eric Basan, assistant medical director for emergency services at Memorial Hospital, warned that "if you can smell the smoke, that means it's entering into your lungs."

Miami-Dade County and state crews are battling two wildfires in the Everglades, just west of Doral, that have burned hundreds of acres. CBS News Miami

He said older adults, young children, and people with asthma, COPD or chronic bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of wildfire smoke.

Fire officials are urging residents to take precautions. "Just limit your time outdoors," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Operations Division Chief Michael Eng. "If you're inside, please shut the doors and keep your windows closed." Health experts also recommend wearing a KN95 mask if you have a pre-existing respiratory condition and must spend time outside.