South Florida man with spinal cord injury inspires others to live life to the fullest

In this week's Miami Proud, we put the spotlight on an inspiring individual who refuses to let a horrific accident hold him back. Instead, he is living life to the fullest and encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

"How we respond to situations is completely 100% under our control," Alejandro Labrada said.

This thought stands as a testament to Labrada's unyielding determination, as he refuses to allow a devastating accident to rob him of the joy of life.

"It was June 26 at 6 p.m. I was going to my cousin's tattoo shop, he had just bought his bike, and he was very excited about riding it. He was always telling me 'No, you can't'. I was like, 'Come on, I'll just take it around for a ride.' I convinced him by telling him I'll put gas in the bike, so he gave me the bike. I crashed two blocks away from the tattoo shop. A spinal cord injury," Labrada said.

For the past two years, Labrada has inspired others at Lynn Rehabilitation, serving as an outreach coordinator for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

"I said after my accident, I want to change someone's life for the better," Labrada said.

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis was established in 1985 by NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti and neurosurgeon Dr. Barth Green, motivated by the spinal cord injury sustained by Buoniconti's son, Marc, during a college football game. Driven by personal tragedy and a commitment to finding a cure, they co-founded the organization, which has since evolved into the world's largest spinal cord injury research center.

"We have 40 professors, they run teams of two to 10 people and Alejandro is often the first point of contact for people who will be in our studies," David McMillan, director of Education & Outreach at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, said.

Labrada feels an acquired disability is not an end, it's simply a new beginning.

"I'm telling you it's a pretty fun life. Right now, in the wheelchair, I can ride bikes again, four-wheelers, I've jumped out of planes, I go kayaking, I drive my own car, I do anything and everything," he said.

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis collaborates with individuals living with paralysis due to spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions. The Miami Project hosts multiple lectures and seminars throughout the year featuring renowned neuroscientists from around the world, all to promote education and collaboration.

