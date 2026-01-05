South Florida lawmakers to speak after US forces capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelans in South Florida are eager to see what's next for the country they once called home after U.S. forces captured former President Nicolas Maduro, but the consensus, though, is pure joy.

And as they celebrate, South Florida lawmakers are also reacting to the historic turn of events that took place in the South American country.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody will be with Rep. Carlos Gimenez and several local leaders in the Venezuelan community to celebrate the toppling of the Maduro regime over the weekend.

But, on top of all the jubilation there were still many people who were critical of the operation over the weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the Venezuelan community in Miami-Dade celebrated the capture of Maduro and his wife.

Doral has the largest Venezuelan population in the country.

President Donald Trump has said that, for the time being, that the United States will run the South American country and said U.S. oil companies will enter Venezuela to improve the oil infrastructure.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world.

Local Venezuelans tell CBS News Miami that they hope these moves can stabilizes the country's government and economy.

The local community also told CBS news Miami that this is the most free that they've felt in decades.

"All the emotions came together," one man said. "There's been a lot of crying so far. But good crying."

There are, however, critics that didn't like how the U.S. government conducted a regime change through military action.

"We're not supposed to be kidnapping, even if he's awful, someone else's president" one woman said. "What's the plan? What's the plan for the country? What's the plan for the millions of Venezuelans?"

Lawmakers are expected to speak on Monday morning. But what's still on the mind of many Venezuelans is how the country and how the oil supply will be managed.