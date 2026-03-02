Iranians living in South Florida optimistic after military strikes in Iran: "I am joyful, hopeful"

The United States and Israel conducted military strikes in Iran over the weekend, and while there are mixed feelings about what took place, some Iranians living in South Florida are hopeful this sparks a positive change for the country.

Sandra Madjdi was born in Tehran in the 1970s.

"Bliss, Freedom, being able to talk to you, and being dressed this way," Madjdi recounted with CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor. "Peace and freedom and just normal, normalcy."

Madjdi and members of her family were forced into hiding when the regime took over.

"Knowing our political background, we were put into hiding," she said. "Then we had the opportunity to go to Italy and became refugees there."

Her love for Iran runs deep. And at one point, she even tried to return to Iran when she was 18-years-old.

"I lived under that regime for nine months as an 18 year old," she said. "I was arrested, I had been brutalized, taunted, and the last time I had enough, I had to pay money to get out."

The latest news, that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed, still doesn't feel real.

"I am joyful, hopeful," she said. "I feel like this was like a dream come true. We never thought this would happen. I thought I would die and hope, just like my dad died, hoping for this day."

She said the she didn't want violence.

"Let's be clear," she said. "In every historical event when anything shifted, there has to be conflict."

Madjdi said her people were already getting killed, referring to the political violence outbreak several weeks ago when anti-regime protestors were being killed.

"No one talked about 100,000 people, slaughtered, imprisoned, tortured and just wanting basic human rights," Madjdi said.

She said she's hopeful for a regime change, and for the world to see Iran with love.

"We're beautiful. We're prosperous. We want to unite with you, America, israel, with Palestine, with everyone," she said. "We want to be together as one in harmony and in peace. We're done with these people who've done nothing but fund violence, to invoke violence on its own,, and use its own people as shields."