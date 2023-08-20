Morgan Rynor CBS News Miami

Morgan Rynor joined the CBS News Miami team as a reporter in August 2023 and is excited to be back home.

Morgan grew up on Miami Beach.

She started her on-air career as a general assignment and political reporter in Fort Myers, Florida. She then went to California where she was the political correspondent for TV stations in San Diego and Sacramento.

During her time in California, Morgan broke stories while covering Governor Gavin Newsom's recall and gubernatorial elections, did extensive coverage on legislation coming out of the Capitol, and covered breaking news like snowstorms, atmospheric rivers and more.

Morgan was nominated for an Emmy for her in-depth story explaining two complicated ballot measures that each sought to legalize sports betting in California, either online or in person. The campaigns outspent every other ballot measure in California's history.

Morgan is a proud graduate of the University of Florida.

Fun fact, she did not miss a home football game during her four years there.

Morgan is a Miami Heat and Dolphins fan as well.

During her free time, Morgan likes to take her dog Athena on adventures, try new restaurants in the Miami area and hang out with both her family and her fiancé's family members who also live in the area.

Contact Morgan Rynor: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram