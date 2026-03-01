South Florida Iranian families, Jewish communities concerned about safety of loved ones after strikes in Iran

News that Iran has been struck in a joint mission carried out by the United States and Israel has put many people in South Florida on high alert, especially at synagogues across the region.

The developments overseas have also left residents with friends and family in Iran on edge.

Jean Carlos Oliver said he woke up shocked to see videos and pictures of the operation. His first thought was of a longtime friend who lives in Iran.

"I messaged her this morning, and still at this moment I have zero reply from her," Oliver said.

Oliver said he is deeply concerned about the possibility of civilian casualties and the uncertainty surrounding what is happening on the ground.

"You know, having civilian casualties, that really concerns me," he said. "Because there is no real way of knowing what's happening on the ground. She could be caught in the crossfire."

Local law enforcement takes preventative safety measures

In response to the airstrike, law enforcement agencies across the area have increased patrols and stationed officers at synagogues, schools and memorial sites.

Departments in Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County and Sunny Isles Beach were among those taking action.

Audra Berg, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, said the organization has been in contact with law enforcement since the news broke.

"They've been wonderful partners to us," Berg said. "They were out there on Saturday morning ensuring that everybody was safe and vigilant, which we always are."

She said with Israel's involvement, there has been constant communication between the Jewish community in South Florida and those in Israel.

"We're praying for everyone's safety," Berg said. "But hopeful that we will be able to live safely within Israel. And the Iranian people will have the opportunity to have a much more vibrant life than they've had."

Dr. Ira Sheskin, a professor of political geography in the Middle East at the University of Miami, said the tensions date back to 1979 and were amplified under Iran's current regime as it pursued nuclear capabilities.

"It's in response to decades of terrorism against the United States, Israel and the supporting of Islamic terrorism throughout the world," Sheskin said.