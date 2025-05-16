South Florida high school football players tackle heat with strict safety protocols, ice baths

As spring football ramps up in South Florida, so do the risks of heat-related illness.

At True North Classical Academy in Miami, the athletic staff is taking no chances -- using ice baths, heat index monitors and mandatory water breaks to protect student-athletes from extreme temperatures and rising humidity.

Ice baths and early intervention

Mathew Collazo, the school's head athletic trainer, said players are closely monitored and immediately treated if they show signs of overheating.

"We will get them in an ice bath, we will get an ice towel over their head, we will cool their body temperature," Collazo said. "Then we will disqualify them for practice for that day until they're kinda ready."

Coaches also carry a heat index checker—required under state law—that determines when practice must end. If the temperature hits 92 degrees or higher, they shut it down.

"With these boys running and exerting as much energy as they are, it can weigh on them," Collazo said. "Something that is maybe 90 degrees outside can feel like a 98 or a 99 or even into the triple digits."

Culture of safety and awareness

Head Coach Greg Laffere said part of protecting players is encouraging them to speak up before a health issue becomes serious.

"The ability is availability. The kids know that, so all of a sudden they get heat illness—they're down several days," Laffere said.

Players are required to hydrate and eat ahead of practice. Water breaks are scheduled every 20 minutes, with hydration stations set up in shaded areas that can feel up to 20 degrees cooler.

Collazo adds that all coaches are trained to recognize early signs of heat exhaustion and there's no stigma around taking a break to cool down.

Cool relief on the bay

While players battle the heat on the field, others find relief on the water. CBS News Miami spoke with Coconut Grove resident Brittany Burdine, who chose to spend her day out by the bay.

"It's a lot cooler on the water than being in the inner city unless you're in a room," Burdine said.

As temperatures soar across the region, both athletes and residents alike are finding ways to stay safe and beat the heat.