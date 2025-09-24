Watch CBS News
South Florida assistant football coach accused of striking students during practice, BSO says

Blanche Ely High coach accused of child abuse, authorities say
Blanche Ely High coach accused of child abuse, authorities say 00:28

A Blanche Ely High School assistant football coach is facing charges after allegedly striking several students during football practice at the Pompano Beach school, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the school just after 4:18 p.m. Monday following reports of a battery.

Investigators said Jamir Clarke, 29, was taken into custody on a complaint of child abuse and is facing four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Parents told CBS News Miami that Clarke allegedly struck at least three students during an argument at football practice.

Coach faces judge during bond court

In bond court Tuesday, a judge set Clarke's bond at $30,000, $7,500 for each of the four counts.

Court records show the judge found no probable cause for four additional charges.

Clarke was ordered to have no contact with the victims, no contact with minors, not to return to any Broward County public schools and to have no access to firearms or ammunition.

Prosecutors recommended $10,000 bond per count and noted students reportedly tried to pull Clarke off a victim.

Clarke has no prior criminal record, according to bond court notes.

School district response

Broward County Public Schools said Clarke has been reassigned while the district reviews the case. Termination remains a possibility.

"We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority," Chief Communications Officer John J. Sullivan said in a statement.

Principal alerts parents

Blanche Ely Principal Tavures Williams informed families of the incident.

"During football practice, an individual who served as an assistant football coach was accused of striking three students following a verbal altercation. Law enforcement immediately investigated, and the individual is now facing criminal charges. He will also no longer serve as an assistant football coach at our school – this was his only position on our campus," the message stated.


BSO said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

