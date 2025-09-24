South Florida high school assistant football coach accused of child abuse, BSO says

A Broward County high school assistant football coach is facing several charges after being arrested for child abuse, the sheriff's office said.

According to BSO, just before 4:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, deputies responded to a battery report at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the people involved in the incident.

Investigators said Jamir Clarke, 29, was taken into custody on a complaint of child abuse.

Jamir Clark, 29, faces four counts of child abuse after incident at Blanche Ely High School. Broward Sheriff's Office

Parents said Clarke allegedly struck at least three students during an argument at football practice.

BSO said Clarke is facing four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Broward County Public Schools told CBS News Miami that Clarke has been reassigned, and termination is a possibility as officials review the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, BSO said.