South Florida Haitians urge Trump administration to reconsider TPS rollback

Haitian Americans in South Florida are calling on the Trump administration to reverse its decision to roll back the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) extension for more than 500,000 Haitians in the U.S., warning that deportations would send them back to dangerous and unstable conditions.

"We are not criminals… we are law-abiding citizens," community members said at a press conference in Little Haiti on Friday, joined by Haitian American elected officials, activists, and attorneys.

Among them was 25-year-old Tasha, a recent South Florida college graduate and TPS recipient.

"I am a TPS recipient, and I am legal," she said. "Sending us Haitians back home would mean sending us back to a non-livable country."

"Both inhumane and unjust"

Speakers at the press conference highlighted Haiti's ongoing crises, including political instability, economic hardship, and the lingering devastation from past natural disasters.

"To send them back to a country still grappling with the aftermath of a devastating hurricane, political unrest, and economic hardship is both inhumane and unjust," said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Little Haiti.

Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who previously supported Haitian TPS holders, to meet with the community.

Legal challenges expected

In response to criticism, the Department of Homeland Security defended its decision, stating:

"For decades, the TPS system has been exploited and abused. For example, Haiti has been designated for TPS since 2010. The data shows each extension of the country's TPS designation allowed more Haitian nationals, even those who entered the U.S. illegally, to qualify for legal protected status."

Immigration attorney Ira Kurzban said the administration's justification for the rollback will likely face legal challenges.

"You look at the document they submitted yesterday—there is not one word about the conditions in Haiti. That's what Temporary Protected Status is about," Kurzban said. "Donald Trump told the American people he was going to get rid of all the criminals. He can't find those millions of people who are criminals, so he's taking legal people, who have legal status, and stripping it away."

Uncertain future for Haitian TPS holders

For many, the rollback leaves them with an uncertain future. When asked what she will do after TPS ends in August 2025, Tasha had no clear answer.

"I don't know. There are no other solutions. It would mean for me to go back home," she said, though she remains hopeful for a change.