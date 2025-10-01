South Florida federal workers brace for impact as government shutdown drags on

As the government shutdown stretches on, the political stalemate in Washington is taking a growing toll on South Florida's federal workforce.

While Democrats and Republicans trade blame on Capitol Hill, thousands of local employees are left working without pay or watching critical services grind to a halt.

TSA officers work without pay

At Miami International Airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and air traffic controllers are still on the job but have not received a paycheck. For many, the financial strain is already overwhelming.

"Looming over your head is, 'man, tomorrow I won't be able to buy lunch, or I've got to pay my daycare bill… my car insurance, or my mortgage,'" said Aaron Baker, a TSA officer. "We're essential workers, but we're also providers for our families."

Baker said most TSA officers live paycheck to paycheck and warned the public could soon feel the impact if the shutdown continues.

"In two weeks, the lines will be longer because fewer officers will be able to come into work," he said, noting that nationwide travel delays are a real possibility.

Passengers at MIA voiced both frustration and sympathy. "It's not fair for these people. They've got to work, and we've got to travel," one traveler told CBS News Miami.

Frustration over political gridlock

For Timothy Williams, who works for the Department of War — formerly known as the Department of Defense — the impasse in Washington is devastating. He was flying out of Miami when he spoke candidly about Congress's failure to act.

"For Congress, for the Senate, for these guys not being able to come to some kind of agreement so that the country can sustain itself — it's horrific," Williams said.

Shutdown ripples through South Florida services

The impacts of the shutdown extend well beyond airport terminals.

National parks in South Florida are understaffed, and services at the Miami VA Medical Center have either ceased or been reduced, affecting thousands of veterans.

At both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, staffing shortages at security checkpoints could intensify if the shutdown continues.

Not all services have stopped. What remains open?

The U.S. Postal Service is still delivering mail, Social Security and Medicare payments are not interrupted, and federal courthouses remain open. Military service members continue to report for duty, although some civilian employees could be furloughed.

TSA statement on challenges ahead

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the TSA said it is committed to keeping operations moving but admitted the challenges are significant.

"An extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports. We kindly ask for our passengers' patience during this time. Despite this challenge, we will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people," the agency said.

For now, airport lines in Miami remain steady. But for both federal workers and the traveling public, the uncertainty grows with every day the shutdown continues.